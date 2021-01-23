A new fire station that will be located next to the Suwanee Town Center on Main park project is cleared to be built.
Gwinnett County commissioners approved the hiring of Reeves Young LLC to manage the construction of the new Fire Station 13 this past week. The station will be built on land the city of Suwanee is providing at the intersection of Suwanee Dam Road and Main Street at a library driveway.
“This new station will enable Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services to continue to provide the outstanding service that people have come to expect,” Gwinnett Fire Chief Russell Knick said.
“It is strategically placed to enhance the emergency response capabilities and the community risk reduction initiatives of the department.”
The construction management contract is worth up to $7 million and will be funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sale tax program.
The new fire station will be located at 105 Main St. and have a fire engine and ambulance. It will also house at least five firefighters and paramedics each day, with designs calling for the station to be able to accommodate up to 11 employees at a time.
It will have 11,000 square feet of space and include three drive-thru apparatus bays, gear and equipment rooms, an industrial grade kitchen, an administrative office area, separate male and female locker and shower facilities and individual bunkroom cubicles.
“This just shows the kind of good things that can happen when cities and county government work together for the benefit of the public,” Gwinnett County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said.
