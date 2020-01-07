Gwinnett County commissioners approved the county's heavily public safety-focused $1.84 billion 2020 budget Tuesday.
The budget includes 179 new positions, including some that were added since the budget was first unveiled in November with a proposal at the time of adding 166 positions. County officials said 150 of the new positions approved Tuesday will be in public safety or courts-related departments.
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said the moves in the budget are part of an ongoing effort in recent years to address needs that had been deferred, as well as replace positions that had been eliminated, during the Great Recession when, she said, the county's tax digest shrank by 25%.
"That feels good," said Nash about addressing long deferred needs. "It's very difficult to be in a position where you know there are needs — it's not even wants in many cases, it's things that really are needed to make things function the way they ought to for this community — but there's only so much you can do when you're facing a drop in your tax digest of 25%."
The total budget includes the county's $1.44 billion operating budget as well as its $401 million capital budget. In addition to new positions, the budget accommodates a 4% pay for performance for employees and the annualization of a 3% mid-year cost of living raise that was implemented last year.
Some of the items that will be added as a result of the budget's adoption include 30 new master patrol officer positions, two new med units, staff for a new Superior Court position, alternative response vehicles and a situational awareness and crime response center.
It also includes funding for the expansion of the Infinite Energy Center's convention center space and money to address cyber security issues. Funding to increase pay for poll workers during elections was also included in the budget.
Positions added since the initial proposal included seven additional sheriff's deputy positions — one is a firearms training position and the other six deal with warrants — and six code enforcement positions that will form a commercial zone improvement unit in the county's Planning and Development Department.
Other additions to the budget unveiled Tuesday include $150,000 to address food insecurity; $250,000 for a library literacy program; $285,000 to extend pay-for-performance to library employees; and $250,000 to the transit fund to serve as a match for a Federal Transit Administration grant.
Nash said the food insecurity funding was added in response to a challenge to address the issue. The county was already slated to spend $1 million in 2020 to address homeless in Gwinnett, and Nash said homelessness and food insecurity are related issues — although she also said food insecurity issues are not exclusive to homeless people.
"Primerica has actually agreed to put up $50,000 for this purpose and the Community Foundation (of Northeast Georgia) and some other folks that are interested in this issue brought that to us and asked if we would provide some funding," the chairwoman said.
"We've, in essence, matched that $50,000 and also set aside another $100,000 as a sort of challenge to the community that we'll use those dollars to match contributions from either the public, nonprofit or the private sectors."
Meanwhile, the transit funding is money that could be used for capital costs on the county's transit system, such as bus replacements, Nash said.
"There's some FTA funds that we know are coming, or are going to be available, and the bulks of those dollars (added to the budget) will be available to match those FTA grant dollars," she said.