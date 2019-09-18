Gwinnett County commissioners took the "acting" part out of County Attorney Mike Ludwiczak's title Tuesday.
The commission voted to appoint Ludwiczak to the county attorney post, which he has filled on an interim basis for several months since former attorney Bill Linkous left.
“I have known and worked with Mike for many years," commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. "He has a deep understanding of the issues facing the county, a solid legal mind and the kind of good judgment the commissioners and I can rely on.”
Ludwiczak has worked for Gwinnett County for 21 years, joining the county in 1998 as an assistant county attorney. As county attorney, he runs a team that includes eight lawyers in Gwinnett's law department.
He graduated from Fairfield University in 1989 and then graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1992.
During his career with Gwinnett County, he has represented the departments of transportation, water resources, support services and community services, as well as the Board of Tax Assessors. He has also been the chairman of the Gwinnett County Retirement Plans Management Committee's Investment Committee since 2011.
“I’m humbled to be selected county attorney,” Ludwiczak said. “We have a great, veteran group of attorneys, and I plan to work hard to justify the faith that has been placed in me. We have a lot of complicated issues before us but I have confidence in the sound advice of our legal team and the wisdom of the board.”