Gwinnett County leaders changed rules designed to protect county employees from discrimination on Tuesday to ensure no employee will be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
County commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to amend the county’s merit system rules and regulations to specify that sexual orientation and gender identity will now be considered sexual discrimination, and therefore prohibited. Commissioners Jace Brooks and Tommy Hunter voted against the change.
“Specifically, these proposed changes are intended to address inconsistencies in some of these provisions and to ensure the same uniform nondiscrimination language appears throughout the rules,” county attorney Mike Ludwiczak said. “The changes are also intended to clarify that discrimination against an employee because of sexual orientation or gender identity is considered to be a prohibited form of sex discrimination.”
The move is the latest step Gwinnett County has taken to recognize LGBTQ residents as well as people’s gender identity. Last year, Commissioner Ben Ku — who is Gwinnett’s first openly gay county commissioner — led his colleagues in presenting a proclamation recognizing June as Gay Pride Month, the first time it had ever been recognized by the county.
Ku made the motion to approve the merit system changes on Tuesday, with Commissioner Marlene Fosque seconding the motion. Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash joined them in voting in favor of the change.
Ludwiczak said County Administrator Glenn Stephens asked the Merit System Board amend the rules to add the new provision regarding sexual orientation and gender identity. The Merit System Board, which gave its blessing to the new provision, must sign off on any changes to the merit system rules before they go to the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
