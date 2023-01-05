The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners was scheduled to appoint Commissioner Jasper Watkins III as its vice-chairman for 2023 on Tuesday.
That was the way it was listed on the board's meeting agenda. Things changed during the meeting, however.
When the item came up for a vote, Watkins instead nominated fellow Commissioner Ben Ku for the position. The commission then voted to affirm the choice.
So, Ku will now serve as the second-in-command on the commission for the next 12 months. That means he will be the person who presides over meetings when Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson is unavailable to do so.
It's probably not too surprising that Watkins was not the person who ended up getting picked to serve as vice-chairman, however. The commission has traditionally rotated the vice-chairmanship between its members and Watkins was the vice-chairman in 2022.
Ku, who has served on the board longer than any of his colleagues, previously served as vice-chairman in 2019.
