Beer lovers are being invited to celebrate Gwinnett County’s craft breweries as Gwinnett Beer Week kicks off this weekend.
The annual week devoted to highlighting beers produced in Gwinnett officially beings Sunday, and will continue through July 23. Twelve breweries, one distillery, two growler businesses and Southern Beer Tours will participating in the weeklong celebration of brews which is organized by Explore Gwinnett.
“We are excited to bring Gwinnett Beer Week back this year to all of you,” Explore Gwinnett officials said in an announcement for Gwinnett Beer Week. “It will be a week-long celebration of our wonderful Gwinnett breweries. There will be many events and giveaways throughout out the week.”
There are several events which are being planned for beer week, almost all of which have been organized by individual breweries. Southern Culinary Tours will offer a walking Downtown Lawrenceville Beer Tour on July 23. The tour will begin at Exhibit A(le) and continue on to Ironshield Brewing and Slow Pour Brewing Company and tickets can be purchased at southernculinarytours.com/atlanta/brewery-tours/lawrenceville-brewery-tour/.
There are two other activities that Explore Gwinnett is highlighting for Gwinnett Beer Week.
One of them is Chocolate + Beer Pairing, which is a partnership between 6S Brewing and The Chocolaterie in Duluth that will be offered every day during the week. Visitors can buy a flight of four beers at 6S Brewing for $15 and receive four chocolate truffles from The Chocolaterie as a bonus. The promotion will last each day as long as there is a supply of chocolate.
The other event that Explore Gwinnett is highlighting is Barks and Brews at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Anderby Brewing in Peachtree Corners. The event will include giveaways, dog photoshoots and on-site adoptions among other activities.
There are several other activities taking place around the county to help celebrate Gwinnett Beer Week, however. Other events taking place include:
Sunday, July 17
Bend and Brew at 11:30 a.m. at Cultivation Brewery
Slow Pour Sunday Market from 2-5 p.m. at Slow Pour Brewing Company
Beer and Brainpower from 3-5 p.m. at Ironshield Brewing
Luke Lattimer from 3 until 6 p.m. at StillFire Brewing
Wednesday, July 20
Music Bingo from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Monkey Wrench Brewing
Trivia Night from 7 until 10 p.m. at StillFire Brewing
Thursday, July 21
Board Game Night with Gwinnett Board Game Society from 6 until 9 p.m. at Ironshield Brewing
Soundcheck Bingo from 7 until 10 p.m. at StillFire Brewing
Bingo Night at 7 p.m. at Sugar Hill Distillery
Karaoke Night at 7 p.m. at Cultivation Brewery
Trivia on Tap from 7 until 9 p.m. at Slow Pour Brewing
Friday, July 22
BritPop Band from 6 until 9 p.m. at 6S Brewing
Edgewood Heavy from 6 until 9 p.m. at Anderby Brewing
Max Eve performing from 7 until 10 p.m. at Slow Pour Brewing /
Russ Still from 8 until 11 p.m. at StillFire Brewing
Saturday, July 23
Three-year Anniversary Party noon at Indio Brewing Co.
Happy Tails & Ales from 1 until 5 p.m. at Anderby Brewing
Golden Retriever Rescue Association Dog Days of Summer from 2 until 6 p.m. at Kettlerock Brewing
Chris Hamrick from 3 until 6 p.m. at StillFire Brewing
Jesse Owen Astin from 6 until 9 p.m. at 6S Brewing
Lynnay Della Luce from 6 until 9 p.m. at Social Fox Brewing
Live Music with Paul Kopeikin from 7 until 10 p.m. at Slow Pour Brewing
The Andrew Brothers Dueling Pianos from 8 until 11 p.m. at StillFire Brewing
