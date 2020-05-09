In response to the growing demand at local food banks, The Primerica Foundation is providing funding to increase refrigeration and storage capacity for fresh produce and perishables, as well as purchase food for the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s emergency network.
To that end, the foundation recently made a $100,000 donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The recent layoffs and furloughs due to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 have significantly increased the number of people seeking food from nonprofit organizations throughout metro Atlanta.
“Many in our area are facing unprecedented challenges in meeting their most essential needs,” said Kathryn Kieser, Chairman and President of The Primerica Foundation. “Primerica is committed to helping people improve their financial well-being and helping them successfully navigate these uncharted waters.”
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works directly with area food banks to distribute food to hundreds of thousands of people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.
· “We estimate that we will be able to purchase roughly 30,000 pounds of food that could help feed up to 25,000 people, depending on the food item and quantity,” said Sarah Fonder-Kristy, Chief Development Officer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The Primerica Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Primerica, Inc., the Duluth, GA-based provider of financial services to middle-income families across North America.
