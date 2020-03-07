Things are heating up in Gwinnett County for manufacturing, processing and distribution.
With the recent opening of Gwinnett Technical College's Center for Automated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology, as well as Amazon's first robotics fulfillment center in the state that will launch in Stone Mountain later this year, more opportunities will be presented in these industries for students and business partners in the area.
On Thursday, more than 300 community leaders and industry experts attended the 2020 Movers & Makers Awards. The event was presented by Jackson EMC and is the largest event of its kind in Georgia. Gwinnett Technical College has been the event partner since the program’s inception.
The event is the county’s annual recognition of Gwinnett-based companies involved in manufacturing, processing or distribution.
“Manufacturing and supply chain companies play a pivotal role in Gwinnett’s economic vitality,” Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager Jassy Ji said. “The Movers & Makers Awards strive to celebrate cutting-edge innovation in the industry and highlight the companies that will keep our community competitive in the technology-driven global market.”
Winners of the ninth annual Movers & Makers Awards were honored during a ceremony at the Infinite Energy Forum, featuring keynote speaker Robert Packett, Amazon’s Southeast Regional Director of Operations.
“I am honored to be a part of the Movers & Makers Awards ceremony and talk about the exciting investments Amazon is making in the community," Packett said. "Amazon is proud to call Georgia home and provides more than 3,500 Georgians with great jobs across the state."
Packett said the robotics fulfillment center in Stone Mountain will add 1,500 new full-time jobs, with industry leading pay and benefits starting on day one.
"The Movers & Makers Awards event honors the ongoing investment in the community and highlights the excitement and positive growth across Georgia," he said. "We look forward to continuing our commitment to being a good employer and good community partner in Gwinnett and across the state.”
The three Manufacturer of the Year winners for 2020 include:
• Small (1-99 employees): Displayit
• Medium (100-199 employees): Peachtree Packaging & Display
• Large (200+ employees): Truck Hero/Lund International
The two Supply Chain Pioneer of the Year award winners for 2019 include:
• Small (1-49 employees): LiftMaster
• Large (50+ employees): Joseph T. Ryerson & Son, Inc.
The 2020 Corporate Citizen Award went to Alternative Apparel. The award recognizes companies who go above and beyond to make their company and their community a great place to be.
The Movers & Makers Awards also recognized LAN Systems as the community’s Most Valuable Provider to the manufacturing and supply chain industries.
This year’s event included the addition of the “Gwinnett Cares” recognition, which is designed to highlight companies who are serving Gwinnett citizens and the community through their hiring practices.
The recognition went to Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. The company has had a long-time partnership with Annandale Village and employed one of their residents for almost 12 years.
"Events like this are essential to highlight the importance of the manufacturing industry and their impact on our everyday lives,” Jackson EMC Business Development Manager Jennifer Fennell said.
