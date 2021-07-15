The Gravitt, Everett and Davis Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 66 was recently honored with the Lodge of the Year Award for large lodges for its outstanding community service and advancement of F.O.P. Goals 2020.
A plaque was presented to lodge president Connie Chesser by state president Jamy Steinberg and Michael Palmer at the State FOP Conference in Savannah June 12th. The Lodge continued to reach out to the community during COVID-19, through the Cops & Kids Back to School and Cops & Kids Christmas events along with other community service throughout the year.
“The Lodge is thankful for the support that is received from the citizens and businesses in Gwinnett, through their donations to the FOP Lodge,” Chesser said. “These donations allow officers to reach out to the communities and let the kids know that we are there for them and their families.”
