Screen Shot 2023-02-08 at 10.55.44 AM.png

Care for Cops

Gwinnett resident David Post has spent more than half of his life in law enforcement, and for the past quarter century he’s been dedicated to providing assistance to the families of police officers who are killed in the line of duty.

The Suwanee resident established his own security company in 1973 and served as a sworn reserve deputy for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office from 1974 until his retirement in 2021. He currently serves as chairman of Care For Cops, which was established in 1999 by the Metropolitan Atlanta Crime Commission and now is a nonprofit serving law enforcement families in Georgia.