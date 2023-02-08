Gwinnett resident David Post has spent more than half of his life in law enforcement, and for the past quarter century he’s been dedicated to providing assistance to the families of police officers who are killed in the line of duty.
The Suwanee resident established his own security company in 1973 and served as a sworn reserve deputy for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office from 1974 until his retirement in 2021. He currently serves as chairman of Care For Cops, which was established in 1999 by the Metropolitan Atlanta Crime Commission and now is a nonprofit serving law enforcement families in Georgia.
“The reason we started Care For Cops is because we realized that most police officers work off-duty jobs to make ends meet,” said the Ohio native, who was also on the Roswell Police Department in the early 1970s. “When they get killed in the line of duty — and line-of-duty deaths are the only thing we deal with — that (income) stops.
“It may take a while to get the families plugged in (with benefits), but in the meantime a lot of these families have mortgages or kids in college, so our niche is to immediately get that family some financial assistance. It might cover their mortgage or their kids in school, but it’s just one less thing that they have to be concerned about while they’re dealing with everything else.”
Post said that to date, Care For Cops has provided assistance to more than 90 families.
“That’s what we do,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s another organization that does what we do. There are some that have scholarships or have clothing available but we’re the only one that I know of that immediately helps the family financially.”
He noted that while assistance is immediate, it’s also short-term, although certain situations might involve additional benefits.
“It is temporary,” said Post. “We’ll send the family a check and they get a letter with the check. If they have further needs they can call us. The letter explains what we will do — access to counseling or any further assistance.
“If they need more help we take it to our committee. I have seven police chiefs presently on my board and a few other people as well. If a family needs further assistance, we find out what it is that they need and then make another determination.”
In the early years of Care For Cops, fundraisers consisted of police-escorted motorcycle rides from Stone Mountain to Lake Lanier Islands, where a day of activities, competitions, food and music were offered. After a few years, the nonprofit raised money through golf tournaments, and Care For Cops’ present fundraising tool is 5K races.
“A couple of years with COVID pretty well took care of fundraising for (2020 and 2021), but fortunately we had enough money set aside that we could continue without missing a beat. Last year, we had our first two 5Ks in several years,” Post said.
The next Care For Cops 5K is set for 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Suwanee Town Center. Another 5K is scheduled for September.
“This is a very important charity, especially now with the environment involving law enforcement in general,” Post said. “It’s gotten a little harder and we need support from those that are really concerned and understand that you cannot do without law enforcement. Officers put their life on the line every day and most people just don’t understand it.”
Post added that even though he believes strongly in Care For Cops, after 24 years he’s ready to pass along the duties of chairman to someone else.
“I’m 76 years old and I have some health issues,” he said. “I’d like to see this continued because of what we do and because we don’t know of anyone else doing it. I’d like to be able to hand it off to someone else … I’d like to hand it off, but I’ll keep it going as long as I can and as long as the money holds up.”
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.