DSC_0609

AGCO’s donation to UNICEF will be used to distribute relief supplies and services to those in need in Turkey. 

 Photo: UNICEF

AGCO Corporation, a Gwinnett County-based worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, recently announced it is donating $650,000 to the United Nations Children's Fund in direct support of its earthquake response in Turkey.

The donation will facilitate the provision of critical supplies and services to children, adolescents, and families affected by the recent earthquakes.

