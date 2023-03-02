AGCO Corporation, a Gwinnett County-based worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, recently announced it is donating $650,000 to the United Nations Children's Fund in direct support of its earthquake response in Turkey.
The donation will facilitate the provision of critical supplies and services to children, adolescents, and families affected by the recent earthquakes.
“Our thoughts go out to our colleagues and their loved ones in Turkey that continue to face many challenges following the devastating earthquakes,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in ensuring the safety of our colleagues and their families, our Massey Ferguson dealers, and our farmers who are working to help secure the food supply. Our donation will provide needed, timely aid for those affected.”
AGCO’s donation to UNICEF will be used to distribute relief supplies and services to those in need in Turkey. While the total number of children affected remains unclear, an estimated 5.4 million children live in the provinces impacted by the earthquakes. 2.5 million children need immediate support.
"The impact of the earthquakes on children and families has been catastrophic, leaving hundreds of thousands in a desperate situation,” says Bettina Junker, Executive Director of UNICEF Switzerland and Liechtenstein. “We are doing everything in our power to ensure that all those affected by the disaster receive the support they need." After natural disasters, UNICEF is often among the first organizations on the ground. In Turkey, UNICEF teams are working with partners to distribute essential supplies such as critical health supplies, blankets, clothing, and safe drinking water and sanitation supplies, as well as continuing to provide safe spaces for children to play and recover from the traumatic events they have witnessed."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.