Gwinnett Bar Association (1).jpg

Special Photo(Left to right): Gwinnett County Bar Association representatives Adela Iturregui and Laura Walsh and 2022-23 State Bar of Georgia President Sally Akins.

The Gwinnett County Bar Association was honored with the Law Day Award of Achievement, Best Newsletter Award and Best Website Award for voluntary bar associations with 101-250 members.

The awards were presented June 9 during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.

