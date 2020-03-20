Since more people are working from home, the coronavirus pandemic has provided some people with some free time and the rest of us with entertainment.
A group of Gwinnett County band directors collaborated to release an instrumental cover of the song "Havana" by Camila Cabello.
The band directors used an app called Acapella to sync their individual parts into the song's catchy melody. It's a model for their students to use to keep practicing while they're at home for digital learning days.
The collaboration featured Summerour Middle's Lawrence Williams on tuba and Rick Rodriguez on trombone. Richard Middle's Adam Gresham was on percussion. Hull Middle's Gino Fitzpatrick played flute. Duluth Middle's Josey Jimenez played saxophone and North Gwinnett Middle's Travis Downs played steel drums. Jared Kaufman played trumpet and Roland Ventura played clarinet.
The post said students will get similar assignments in the days ahead.
On Monday, Gwinnett County Public Schools will launch its second week of digital learning. Digital learning next week will be followed by GCPS' scheduled spring break, March 30 to April 3.
