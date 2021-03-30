Gwinnett County commissioners are working to set up a program to expand the arts in the county.
The commissioners recently approved the allocation of $125,000 to Artworks! Gwinnett to create an arts master plan, or creative economy master plan, for the county. Artworks! Gwinnett is also lining up an additional $125,000 from partners in the community to aid in the planning effort.
“The Gwinnett County 2040 Unified Plan identifies ‘Keep Gwinnett a Preferred Place’ as one of the five themes guiding county decisions,” Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “A thriving arts community attracts tourists and diverse talent, brings about innovation and grows the economy. When we invest in the arts, everyone benefits.”
Gwinnett officials said the master plan is the first step toward the establishment of an Arts in Communities program that will be tasked with increasing the arts presence in Gwinnett, which is already home to performing groups such as the Aurora Theatre, Lionheart Theatre Company, the Gwinnett Symphony, Hudgens Center of Art and Learning and the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre.
The master plan will include an inventory of existing arts resources, develop funding policies and layout a priority list of future arts-related project. Guidelines for future maintenance plans will also be a part of the master plan.
