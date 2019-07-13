Two Lawrenceville attorneys will be serving on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia.
The bar recently announced David S. Lipscomb of the Law Office of David S. Lipscomb, and W. Charles “Chuck” Ross of Powell & Edwards Attorneys at Law P.C. will serve on the board. Lipscomb was reelected to serve on the board as well as the bar’s Executive Committee. Ross was a new appointment.
Both men were installed at the board’s meeting held June 8.
Lipscomb was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1976 after he received his law degree from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law. He is a past president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association and specializes in family law, contested wills, personal injury cases and other civil litigation.
Ross joined the bar in 1996 and is a graduate of the Ohio Northern University Law School. He was previously a Gwinnett County assistant district attorney and specializes in cases related to technology and data privacy litigation, municipal representation, zoning actions, government investigations and white-collar defense. He is also a past chairman of the State Bar’s Technology Law Section.