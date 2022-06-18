Gwinnett County 'I Voted/Yo Vote' stickers are spread out on a table for voters who cast their ballots in Georgia's partisan primary and nonpartisan election at the First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville polling location last month. The county announced three polling locations will move to emergency replacement locations for Tuesday's primary election runoff.
Voters who traditionally cast their ballots at three polling locations in Suwanee, Peachtree Corners and Lilburn will have to go to different, emergency voting locations for Tuesday's primary election runoff.
The county announced the changes on Friday for people who traditionally cast their ballots at North Gwinnett Church in Suwanee, Peachtree Elementary School in Peachtree Corners and Trinity Lutheran Church in Lilburn.
"The previous locations declined to participate during the runoff only," county officials said.
The emergency changes were approved by the county's elections board this past week.
Voters will traditionally go to North Gwinnett Church are being told to instead go to Riverside Elementary School, which is located at 5445 Settles Bridge Road in Suwanee.
Meanwhile, voters who normally go to Peachtree Elementary School are being told to instead go to Unity Atlanta Church, which is located at 3597 Parkway Lane in Peachtree Corners.
And, voters who would normally cast their ballots at Trinity Lutheran Church are being told to instead go to Berean Baptist Church, which is located at 1405 Hewatt Road Southwest in Lilburn.
The emergency polling locations will be open during the traditional 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. voting hours on Tuesday.
Locally, voters in Gwinnett County will be deciding the winners of runoffs for the Republican nomination in the 6th and 7th congressional districts, the GOP nomination for state House District 30 and the nonpartisan Gwinnett County Board of Education District 4 and Gwinnett State Court judge races.
Jake Evans and Rich McCormick are facing off in the Republican primary runoff for the 6th Congressional District while Michael Corbin and Mark Gonsalves are facing off in the GOP runoff for the 7th Congressional District seat.
Meanwhile, Derrick McCollum and Whitney Pimentel will face off in the Republican runoff for the state House District 30 seat.
The school board race is between Adrienne Simmons and Alexis Williams while the State Court judge race is between Erica Dove and Matt Miller.
Democrats do have some statewide runoffs as well, however, for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and labor commissioner.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
