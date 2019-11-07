Gwinnett Animal Welfare will debut new veterinary and adoption trailers at its first Best Friend Pet and Safety Festival at Best Friend Park in Norcross on Saturday.
The event offers free vaccinations and microchipping for the first 500 pets to visit the Gwinnett Animal Welfare veterinary trailer in the park, located at 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. Pets must be on a fixed lead or in a carrier.
“We are looking forward to bringing pet services to our community with this new equipment,” Alan Davis, director of Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement, said.
Free vaccinations for cats and dogs will include RV, DHPP and FVRCP. The free vaccinations are funded by a Rachael Ray Best Friends grant the animal shelter received in September.
All attendees will receive free information on pet resources. Firefighters and police officers will share tips and resources on fire safety for pets, crime prevention, personal safety and injury prevention.
More information on the festival, adoption specials, events or adoptable pets can be found @GwinnettAnimalShelter on Facebook or on www.GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.