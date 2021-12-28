NASCAR driver Alex Bowman holds a dog at a shelter in this undated photograph. Bowman and Ally bank raised $123,000 for 32 shelters across the nation that are part of Best Friends Animal Society’s network of partners during this year’s NASCAR season.
With the NASCAR season now over, this year’s effort by NASCAR driver Alex Bowman and Ally bank for animal shelters across the nation, including Gwinnett County’s, is coming to an end as well.
Bowman and Ally teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to raise money for animal shelters located in each community where the driver participated in a race this season. Gwinnett County’s Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center was the location picked for the Atlanta market.
In all, officials said Bowman and Ally raised $123,000 for 32 shelters across the country that are part of the Best Friends partner network.
Gwinnett County’s shelter will receive $2,000 of that money, $1,000 from Bowman and another $1,000 from Ally.
“The partnership with Best Friends was awesome,” Bowman said. “I’m appreciative of Ally’s support in wanting to team up with Best Friends.
“I didn’t know a lot about Best Friends before this year, and learning about their program, and the sanctuary and everything that they do is amazing, so it’s been incredible to learn about them. It’s been an incredible partnership, and we’ve raised a ton of money to help animals which has been really cool.”
The money raised by Bowman and Ally will be used by clinics to support spay and neuter programs, public education efforts concerning animal welfare and adoption events among other efforts.
The Best Friend network consists of no kill shelters, meaning they do not kill animals brought to them if they cannot find find a forever home for them even if the shelter is facing a crowding issue.
There were four shelters around the country where the donation from Ally was increased to $10,000 because they are located in communities where Bowman won a race. Bowman’s four wins this season came at: Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Dover International Speedway in Delaware; Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania; and Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.