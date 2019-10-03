Cats and dogs aren't quite the same as buckets of Halloween candy, but Gwinnett Animal Welfare officials are hoping residents will see the opportunity to adopt them in their families for free as a treat.
The county's animal shelter announced it will offer waive adoption fees for dogs and cats this month. Despite the timing, however, this is not a Halloween-themed adoption special.
It's in celebration of Adopt-A-Dog Month, and Gwinnett Animal Welfare officials are framing it around a football theme.
“This month, you can add a new player to your home team from among the many loyal and lovable dogs and cats that are surrendered to the shelter every day,” Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director Alan Davis,.
“Whether you are looking for a dog that achieves maximum speed chasing those long drives into right field, or a cat that prefers to spend Sunday afternoons on the couch watching the game with the family, we can help you find the perfect armchair quarterback, retriever or receiver.”
Gwinnett Animal Welfare said pets available for adoption have been vaccinated as well as microchipped and neutered. If, by any chance, a dog has tested positive for heartworm, then they will treated before they can go home with their new owners.
The Animal Welfare shelter is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. anyone interested in adopting a pet from the shelter can learn more about available pets and adoption specials by visiting www.GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com. they can also check @GwinnettAnimalShelter on Facebook.