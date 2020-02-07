You can celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a new best friend. Beginning Monday, Gwinnett Animal Welfare will provide adoption fees for all cats and dogs for $2.14.
The event is known as Find Your Sweetheart and will conclude Feb. 15 with an event full of vendors, resources for pet owners and photos with your pet between noon and 2 p.m.
“It’s a sweet deal for you and your new pet,” Alan Davis, director at Gwinnett Animal Welfare, said. “Providing a forever home to a shelter pet is a memorable gift from the heart. Pets bring a lifetime of smiles and happiness to the whole family.”
All pets up for adoption at Gwinnett Animal Welfare have been vaccinated, neutered and microchipped, and are ready to go home with their new family. Dogs that have tested heartworm positive will be treated before going home.
The standard adoption fee is $45 for dogs and puppies and $30 for cats and kittens.
Gwinnett Animal Welfare is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. For more information, including available pets, adoption specials and events, follow Gwinnett Animal Shelter on Facebook or visit www.GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.
