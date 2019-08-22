Gwinnett County Animal Welfare to host vaccine clinic on Sunday

In this file photo, a male kitten pokes a paw through a cage at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter. The shelter is offering a vaccine clinic with reduced prices for animals this Sunday.

 File Photo

Those looking to get their furry friends vaccinated inexpensively can do so this Sunday while helping a good cause.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare is hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic from 2 to 4 p.m., which will be held at the county’s animal shelter.

The clinic will offer DHPP, bordetella, leptospirosis, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations for $10 each, and microchipping for $20.

All proceeds will go to The Society of Humane Friends of Georgia’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s Jail Dog/Cats program.

The event is cash only and all pets should be on leashes or in carriers.

Crime Reporter

Isabel is a crime and health reporter for the Gwinnett Daily Post. She graduated from Emory University in 2016 with a B.A. in international studies. She is originally from the Boston area.