Those looking to get their furry friends vaccinated inexpensively can do so this Sunday while helping a good cause.
Gwinnett County Animal Welfare is hosting a low-cost vaccine clinic from 2 to 4 p.m., which will be held at the county’s animal shelter.
The clinic will offer DHPP, bordetella, leptospirosis, FVRCP and rabies vaccinations for $10 each, and microchipping for $20.
All proceeds will go to The Society of Humane Friends of Georgia’s low-cost spay/neuter clinic and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office’s Jail Dog/Cats program.
The event is cash only and all pets should be on leashes or in carriers.