Gwinnett residents looking to adopt a pet while they stay at home during the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease won't be able to do so at the county's animal shelter.
The outbreak has caused Gwinnett officials to suspend adoptions at the animal shelter for now, according to an announcement from the county. Officials said the shelter will continue to accept stray or injured pets, but owner surrenders are being suspended for now.
Shelter staff will continue to reunite pet owners with their lost four-legged family members.
"Residents who have lost a pet are encouraged to continue to look through the Available Pets page on GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com. Customer service representatives are available to reunite lost animals with their families by appointment only."
Anyone who would like to make an appointment to be reunited with a lost pet is asked to call 770-339-3200.
