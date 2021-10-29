The Gwinnett County's animal shelter will shift its hours of operations up one hour for the winter, starting on Monday.
County officials announced on Thursday that the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Lawrenceville will close an hour early — but also open one hour earlier — on Mondays through Thursdays from Nov. 1 until Feb. 28 to accommodate for the shift in daylight hours during that time. Daylight saving time ends, and standard time begins, on Nov. 7. Standard time will continue until the 2022 daylight saving time period begins on March 13, 2022.
The change in hours to accommodate the move to standard time means the office hours on those days will be 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., while the adoption hours will be 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The change does not affect the shelter's hours on Fridays on Saturdays, which will remain 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for adoptions.
The shelter will be closed to the public on Sundays.
The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
