This month Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement is joining shelters and rescues across the nation to find homes for shelter pets as part of the “Clear the Shelters” adoption drive.
It is the third year that the Gwinnett Animal Shelter has participated in the adoption drive, which occurs each year in August.
“Like shelters all over the country, our hope is to find happy forever homes for the many great pets in our care,” Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director Alan Davis said. “We would love to literally clear our shelter.”
Clear the Shelters is sponsored by NBC and Telemundo and has placed more than 411,000 pets in loving homes since 2015 as part of the annual campaign.
PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week -- Aug. 3
Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of July 27, 2020.
Follow the shelter at facebook.com/GwinnettAnimalShelter for more information and updates. Photos came courtesy of Jennifer Mottola.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Gwinnett Animal Shelter is limiting visitors in the shelter each day and is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, according to county officials. Interested adopters are encouraged to view the available pets online at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com and complete the adoption application before coming to the shelter for a meet and greet.
Adoption fees for dogs and puppies are $45 each while cats and kittens are $20 each. Adoption fees are waived for senior pets more than seven years old. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, which is included in the adoption fee. Most pets can go home the same day as adoption.
The shelter is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
