Locals looking for a new furry friend may want to make a trip to the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter on Saturday to take advantage of its free adoptions.
The shelter, which is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville, is joining shelters across the nation to offer free pet adoptions as part of the 5th annual Clear the Shelters initiative.
Sponsored by NBC and Telemundo as part of National Adopt a Pet Day, the Gwinnett event will also include fun activities for families, including a DJ, face-painting, shaved ice, popcorn and giveaways for pets.
“This is our second year being part of the Clear the Shelters effort,” said Alan Davis, Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division director. “Like many shelters across the nation, we are nearing capacity with a heavy summer intake. We are waiving all fees with the hope of finding homes for the many great pets currently in our care.”
All pets adopted at Gwinnett Animal Welfare have been vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and are ready to go to their new home. Dogs that have tested heartworm positive will be treated before going to their new families.
The standard adoption fee is $45 for dogs and puppies and $30 for cats and kittens.
For more information including available pets, additional adoption specials and events, visit gwinnettanimalwelfare.com.