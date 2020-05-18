The Gwinnett Animal Shelter, which closed to the public in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is now offer online adoption and foster applications.
According to a press release from the county, the shelter is offering potential pet parents who have completed the online application a one-hour meet-and-greet appointment with up to three available pets of their choosing. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The application can be found at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.
The county said the visits will be done "in compliance with social distancing guidelines and safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Animal Control Association."
Visitors are encouraged to follow CDC prevention recommendations, including face coverings, the county said. Gloves will be provided upon arrival.
“Our knowledgeable staff is available to help potential adopters or fosters find the perfect new addition to their family,” said Division Director Alan Davis. “We are waiving adoption fees so every pet has an opportunity to find a loving home.”
Pets can usually go home on the day of adoption. All animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinate and microchipped. Available pets and the adoption or foster application can be found at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com or on Facebook at @GwinnettAnimalShelter.
The shelter is available by appointment only for owner and stray surrenders. Residents should call 770-339-3200 to report strays but are encouraged to hold onto them, if possible, to permit the owners time to locate their lost pets.
If residents find kittens, they should call for specific handling instructions since mother cats do not normally abandon their kittens.
