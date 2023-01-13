Gwinnett animal shelter file photo (copy)

A child greets a pit bull dog at the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare shelter in this file photo. The shelter has suspended dog adoptions because of a canine viral infection that has broken out at the shelter.

Gwinnett County residents who want to adopt a dog, or surrender a pooch they are no longer able to care for, from the county's animal shelter are out of luck — for now.

County officials have stopped dog adoptions and intakes at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Shelter in Lawrenceville until Jan. 19 because of a disease outbreak at the shelter.