A child greets a pit bull dog at the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare shelter in this file photo. The shelter has suspended dog adoptions because of a canine viral infection that has broken out at the shelter.
Gwinnett County residents who want to adopt a dog, or surrender a pooch they are no longer able to care for, from the county's animal shelter are out of luck — for now.
County officials have stopped dog adoptions and intakes at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Shelter in Lawrenceville until Jan. 19 because of a disease outbreak at the shelter.
"After coordinating with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center has suspended dog adoptions and extended the suspension of dog intakes until Jan. 19 as a proactive measure against a canine viral infection," county officials said in a statement.
The situation at the shelter only affects dog adoptions and intakes, so people who want to adopt a cat can still do so at this time. Some dogs can also still be brought to the shelter for intake, but only if they are injured.
The county is also allowing pet owners to come by and reclaim their lost pets, including lost dogs, at the shelter despite the suspension of dog adoptions.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
