The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch in 38 North Georgia and metro-Atlanta counties, including Gwinnett.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. The watch was issued on Monday morning and remains in effect until Tuesday evening.
The National Weather Service wrote that the first round of heavy rain will be moving in Monday afternoon and continue through midday Tuesday. Two to four inches of rain is expected. Amounts may approach as much as six inches in some areas.
Runoff could increase the chance of flash flooding with saturated soil and high streamflow.
Rain for the rest of the week will potentially increase flooding chances. Forecasts indicate moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Tuesday with heavy rain on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of western Georgia Wednesday afternoon and evening.
