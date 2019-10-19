Two homes with ties to Gwinnett County's early years are going to receive improvement projects in the near future.
County commissioners approved funding for improvements at the site of the Elisha Winn House, which housed some of Gwinnett's first court proceedings and voting after the county's incorporation in 1818.
Commissioners also approved funding for the historic restoration of the 1840's Hudson-Nash House, which is part of the Yellow River Post Office site.
The $2.28 million project at the Elisha Winn House in Dacula is expected to include a new parking area, as well as new restrooms, a covered outdoor stage with seating, accessible walking paths and electrical, landscaping and drainage improvements.
The contract was awarded to Multiplex LLC of Duluth.
"With these improvements, the Department of Community Services will continue our long community partnership with the Gwinnett Historical Society to increase historic programming at the site, including future K-12 programs, public programs and interpretive learning," Gwinnett County Community Services Director Tina Fleming said.
Meanwhile, the work at the Hudson-Nash House is part of the county's acquisition of the house, which originally belonged to Thomas Hudson. Hudson ran the Yellow River Post Office and was one of Gwinnett's representatives at Georgia's secession convention on the eve of the Civil War.
Hudson voted against secession, by the way.
The house, which was donated to the county by the Nash family, had originally been located across Five Forks Trickum road from the Yellow River Post Office site. It was moved to the county-owned historical park site earlier this year.
Finch Finishes was awarded a $286,748 contract this past week to stabilize and restore the historic home. Work is expected to include removing paint; specialized cleaning; rehabilitating windows, doors and mantels; painting the house; and restoring the interior.
"The contract award to Finch Finishes is for ... preservation of the historic home and will allow for historic interpretation of the site, K-12 programs and public programs and events," Fleming said.
Preservation of the Hudson-Nash House had been a goal of the Gwinnett Historical society for years and the county's acquisition of the house in 2017 was particularly seen as a major win because it came not long after the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation placed the house on its Places in Peril list.
Fleming said the acquisition of the house was also important to the county because of a now rare historical architectural feature: its detached kitchen.
“We believe it is the only 19th century house with a detached kitchen that is still standing in Gwinnett County so we’re excited to preserve it for future generations to see,” Fleming said.