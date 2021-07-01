Nearly 60 Gwinnett County Public Schools students have been recognized by the Gwinnett Alliance for Gifted Education for their scholastic efforts with awards or, in some cases, scholarships.
The alliance announced about 51 Gifted Students of the Year from elementary, middle and high schools in the county, as well as eight students who received $100 summer scholarships. It also named the GCPS Accelerated Programs and Gifted Education Program as the recipient of the 2020-2021 Hughes Award, with Director of Accelerated Programs and Gifted Education Keena Ryals-Jenkins, Gifted Instructional Specialist Kelly Snyder, Curriculum and Instructional Support Assistant Rita Shue, and Instructional Coach Hilary Pinter highlighted.
“Each elementary, middle, and high school in the school district was asked to submit the name of a gifted student to receive the GAGE Student of the Year Award,” school system officials said in an announcement about the award recipients. “The schools also had the opportunity to select a student who had made the most of experiences in the gifted program, had a positive impact on the learning experiences of others, and/or had served the school in significant ways.”
In addition to the Students of the Year, students who competed for the summer scholarships had to write essays or produce videos based on prompts they were given. And, the Hughes Award is designed to recognize individuals, businesses, corporations or civic groups that make outstanding contributions to the GCPS Gifted Program.
The GCPS students who received Summer Scholarship Awards included:
♦ Amal Bhattarai Arcado Elementary School
♦ Maraki Kebede Arcado Elementary School
♦ Anna Kellogg Harmony Elementary School
♦ AnAn Liu Level Creek Elementary School
♦ Yahshemani Yehudah Britt Elementary School
♦ Adeleine Ebert Pinckneyville Middle School
♦ Christie Khalil Coleman Middle School
♦ Savannah Lee Northbrook Middle S♦ chool
The 2020-21 GAGE Students of the Year are:
♦ Michaela Hamilton, Alcova Elementary School
♦ Aiden Lan, Arcado Elementary School
♦ Tian Hu, Berkeley Lake Elementary School
♦ Noah Khemmanivanh, Bethesda Elementary School
♦ Yahshemani Yehudah, Britt Elementary School
♦ Menna Gebregziabher, Brookwood Elementary School
♦ Elia Young, Burnette Elementary School
♦ Dellina Mamo, Cedar Hill Elementary School
♦ Nova Ngo, Chattahoochee Elementary School
♦ Raymond Zhang, Chesney Elementary School
♦ Andrew Truong, Ferguson Elementary School
♦ Kate Kennedy, Fort Daniel Elementary School
♦ Grace Gordon, Freeman’s Mill Elementary School
♦ Anna Kellogg, Harmony Elementary School
♦ Ethan Bui-Quang, Ivy Creek Elementary School
♦ Naa Oyo Quartey-Papafio, Jackson Elementary School
♦ Louise Lee, Level Creek Elementary School
♦ Taheem Khondokar, Lilburn Elementary School
♦ Rahil Shah, Mason El♦ ementary School
♦ E♦ lliot Kouzmanov, Meadowcreek Elementary School
♦ Bailey Russell, North Metro Academy of Performing Arts
♦ Adrienne Mgonella, Parsons Elementary School
♦ Phalyn Dismukes, Partee Elementary School
Lola Greer, Head Elementary School
♦ Addison Grant, Riverside Elementary School
♦ Connor Alvarez, Rock Springs Elementary School
♦ Danna Ruiz Magana, Rockbridge Elementary School
♦ Arfaan Saadut, Simonton Elementary School
♦ Nia Hussein, Starling Elementary School
♦ Hudson Serio, Sugar Hill Elementary School
♦ Aldino Mujkanovic, Taylor Elementary School
♦ Buruk Habteab, Trip Elementary School
♦ Chloe Dixon-Follett, Winn Holt Elementary School
♦ Avianna Radford, Woodward Mill Elementary School
♦ Minh Tran, Bay Creek Middle School
♦ Christie Khalil, Coleman Middle School
♦ Reginald Watkins III, Couch Middle School
♦ Yoseop Han, Duluth Middle School
♦ Paige Ford, Five Forks Middle School
♦ Favour Gbadegesin, Grace Snell Middle School
♦ Katherine Roberts, Lanier Middle School
♦ Mehek Saha, McConnell Middle School
♦ Benjamin Badinger, Northbrook Middle School
♦ Chloe Au, Pinckneyville
♦ Ngan Tran, Richards Middle School
♦ Natalia Kurz, Twin Rivers Middle School
♦ Christa Campbell, Collins Hill High School
♦ Akash Narayanan, Duluth High School
♦ Dimitri Castiblanco, GSMST
♦ Khushi Isani, McClure Health Science High School
♦ Yahya Habib, Meadowcreek High School
