Gwinnett County firefighters are getting a lot of smoke alarms to hand out to residents.
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation has donated 300 Kidde smoke alarms and 384 bags of Peet's Coffee. The donation is worth $7,202 and goes toward the fire department's ongoing efforts to install smoke alarms at no cost to residents who need them.
The fire department helps install 3,000 smoke alarms in residents homes each year. Those efforts are focused on areas of the county where homes with smoke detectors are less common.
The detectors are designed to last a decade and they turn on automatically once they are attached to their mounting brackets.
