Nonprofit and faith-based organizations that would like to receive some of the round one federal CARES act stimulus funding can now apply for it.
County officials said organizations have until June 4 to apply for the funding, which is designed to help residents in need. To receive funding, a qualifying nonprofit agency must have a 501(c)(3) designation and provide services in Gwinnett.
"CARES Act grant funds are reimbursable, so applicants must have the capacity and cash-flow to cover eligible costs," officials said. "The county encourages collaborative submissions – especially those that use a strategic approach to address critical needs, such as emergency food assistance, housing and emergency shelter, childcare, transportation, and healthcare services."
Officials said the applicants will have to fill out a COVID-19 Statement of Need application to be eligible for the funding, and that application can be found at www.GwinnettCounty.com.
"The application can be found under Top Stories from the home page as well as under COVID-19 Resources for Nonprofits on the Department of Financial Services’ Grants webpage," county officials said.
Anyone who has questions about the applications can call the county's Community Development Program at 678-518-6008 or send an email to gchcd@gwinnettcounty.com.
