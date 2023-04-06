Gwinnett County residents who are interested in learning how the county’s fire and emergency services department helps people are invited to participate in a behind the scenes program this spring.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is currently taking applications from people interested in participating in its upcoming nine-week Citizen’s Fire Academy. The program, which will be taught with both English and Spanish-speaking instructors, will begin April 19.
“The Citizen Fire Academy is a nine-week program that allows citizens of Gwinnett County to learn about the fire and emergency service,” fire department officials said. “Participants will have the opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes look at fire department operations, specialty teams such as our Swiftwater Rescue, Technical Rescue, Hazardous Materials Team, and Mass Casualty response capabilities.
“Additionally, participants may be allowed to complete a ride-along with a station of their choice.
Residents have until April 17 to submit their application if they want to participate in the program. Applications can be found at bit.ly/4319iAF. Fire department officials said they are able to work with all people regardless of physical limitations or fears of heights or the dark.
Citizens Fire Academy classes will be held at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and last, on average, three hours. Anyone who has questions about the program can call 678.518.4845 or send an email to FirePrograms@GwinnettCounty.com.
After an application is filled out, it should be sent to the following address: Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters, Attention: CFA Coordinator, 408 Hurricane Shoals Road Northeast Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
