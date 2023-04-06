Gwinnett Fire Truck Ambulance car file photo.jpg

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services announced it is accepting applications for its upcoming Citizens Fire Academy.

 Special: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

Gwinnett County residents who are interested in learning how the county’s fire and emergency services department helps people are invited to participate in a behind the scenes program this spring.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is currently taking applications from people interested in participating in its upcoming nine-week Citizen’s Fire Academy. The program, which will be taught with both English and Spanish-speaking instructors, will begin April 19.

