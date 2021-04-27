Gwinnett County recently announced it is taking applications from local governments and nonprofits who are seeking federal funding to help homeless and low-income residents.
There are three types of grants that Gwinnett has received federal Housing and Urban Development money to fund: Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnership Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants. Local governments and nonprofits who would like to apply for one of the grants have until 5 p.m. on May 27 to submit their applications at GCGA.us/HUDGrants.
The Community Development Block Grants, also known as CDBG grants, can be used to cover construction costs, such as sidewalks, streets, parks and homeless shelters, for projects that benefit lower-income areas as well as help nonprofits purchase buildings or help cover the cost of job training, youth services and senior programs. Gwinnett received about $4.4 million to fund the CDBG grants.
The HOME Investment Partnership Grants must be used on efforts to provide low-income households with safe, decent and affordable housing, or to expand non-profit housing providers capacities, grow housing support services for specific population groups, rent assistance, land acquisition, home construction and single- or multi-family home purchases and rehabilitations. These grants require a 25% match from the agency applying for the funds. Gwinnett received $1.7 million to fund these grants.
And, the Emergency Solutions Grants are designed to help families who are facing eviction or are homeless with temporary emergency housing, eviction prevention and help moving into permanent housing. Agencies and organizations applying for these funds must put up a 100% match. Gwinnett received $376,000 to fund these grants.
