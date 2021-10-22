Gwinnett County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a nearly $1.97 million contract for the design and construction of a Pathways Through the Piedmont exhibit at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center.
Gwinnett County commissioners are making a big investment in a new exhibit at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center in Buford.
The commissioners approved the selection of Pacific Studio for nearly $1.97 million to design and build the Pathways Through the Piedmont exhibit at the EHC. It will be an indoor, immersive experience aimed primarily at children.
“The exhibit is intended to assist the learners during K-12 Programs and our visitors in developing a greater appreciation for the natural world in Gwinnett,” Gwinnett Community Services Director Tina Fleming said.
The exhibit is expected to include granite outcrops, rock mounds and waterways to showcase the ecosystem of the piedmont region of Georgia, particularly in Gwinnett County. Trees, flora, fauna and the river ecosystem of the Gwinnett area are also expected to be part of the exhibit.
The exhibit will be funded with money from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax as well as a $345,939 legacy gift from the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Foundation. The SPLOST funds will make up 83% of the funding for the project.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
