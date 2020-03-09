Gwinnett County Public Schools recognized principals of the elementary, middle and high schools with the highest teacher attendance for the 2018-19 school year. The school in the county with the highest overall attendance was given the Superintendent’s Cup.
Gwin Oaks Elementary School principal Craig Barlow accepted the Superintendent’s Cup. The Lawrenceville-based school was recognized alongside Couch Middle School in Grayson and Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee.
Barlow expressed gratitude to the Gwinnett County Board of Education and CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks for recognizing the difference teacher attendance makes with parent behavior and student discipline. He remarked it also makes a positive impact on budgets by saving money on substitute teachers. The biggest impact that attendance, Barlow said, is on academic achievement.
“Having a teacher in front of the classroom every day makes a huge difference,” Barlow said. “I read recently that a third of the teachers in America today have at least 10 absences each year. That makes a huge impact on a school and all those children.”
On a rolling basis, GCPS will recognize teachers in the district with perfect attendance for the previous school year. The district recognized elementary school teachers with perfect attendance by district in February.
