Shiloh HS.jpg

Law enforcement sits at the entrance of Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon after the school and some nearby schools went on soft lockdown because of a report that someone may have fired a gun at the school.

 Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta

Multiple Gwinnett County schools in the Snellville area went on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon because of reports that a gun may have been fired on the Shiloh High School campus.

Shiloh Principal Danyel Dollard told parents and staff that the lockdown went into effect at about 2:30 p.m. “after we were alerted that someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.” Dollard said no one was hurt and all school buses had already left the Shiloh High School campus before incident.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.