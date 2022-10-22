Law enforcement sits at the entrance of Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon after the school and some nearby schools went on soft lockdown because of a report that someone may have fired a gun at the school.
Multiple Gwinnett County schools in the Snellville area went on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon because of reports that a gun may have been fired on the Shiloh High School campus.
Shiloh Principal Danyel Dollard told parents and staff that the lockdown went into effect at about 2:30 p.m. “after we were alerted that someone had walked onto our campus and may have fired a weapon.” Dollard said no one was hurt and all school buses had already left the Shiloh High School campus before incident.
“I want to reassure you, student and staff safety is our priority,” Dollard said. “Our school and neighboring schools were placed on a soft lockdown, where students were not permitted to leave the building until the police gave us the ‘all clear.’”
Shiloh Middle School, which has a later dismissal time than the high school, is located across the street from the high school, however, and Shiloh Elementary School is located around the corner on Ross Road.
“In an abundance of caution, additional SROs and Gwinnett County Police will remain on campus until the situation is resolved,” Dollard wrote in the letter to parents and staff. “Again, the steps we took this afternoon were precautionary. All of our students and staff members are safe.”
Gwinnett County Public Schools police are investigating the incident.
Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
