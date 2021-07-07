Norcross police have a new tool to help them respond to calls about opioid overdoses.
The police department recently obtained NARCAN nasal spray kits — NARCAN being the commonly used name for naloxone, which can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Forty-eight kits were presented to police officials by officials from GUIDE Inc., the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments and the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia last month.
"This life-saving treatment can reverse an opioid overdose if administered properly and on time," Guide Inc. officials said in a statement on Facebook. "The supply donated today has the potential to save 48-96 individuals in Norcross."
The kits presented to Norcross last month were purchased through a grant that the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia and GUIDE Inc. provided. It is part of an ongoing effort GUIDE Inc. has launched to raise funds to purchase NARCAN kits for local law enforcement agencies.
That effort is called "NARCAN For Gwinnett" and GUIDE is working with the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments to identify naloxone needs among law enforcement around Gwinnett County.
“Law enforcement officers are often the first emergency responders to arrive at an overdose, but many smaller departments are not typically equipped with Naloxone due to budgetary restraints," Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments Opioid Surveillance Specialist Tom Branch said. "GNR Health Department takes pride in supporting our local law enforcement partners.”
GUIDE said anyone who would like to make a donation to support that effort can do so at its website, donatenow.networkforgood.org/guideinc. Donors should designate that their donation is for "NARCAN for Gwinnett" when they make it.
“When we learned that there are first responders that did not have access to this life-saving medication, GNR Health and GUIDE mobilized our resources to address this critical need in Gwinnett," GUIDE Inc. Associate Executive Director for Prevention Michael W. Davis said.
"In a county that’s as amazing and advanced as Gwinnett, having our first responders on the job without this critical resource is just not acceptable. We are so thankful to work with the exceptional leadership at GNR to address this need.”
After the Norcross donation, Community Foundation officials took to Facebook to say they were pleased to help with the effort.
"Here at the Community Foundation, along with helping people along their giving journey, we're also working to help affect positive change in our communities," the foundation's leaders said. "We're grateful we were able to donate $5,000 toward helping get Narcan into the hands of Norcross police officers."
