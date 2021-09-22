On Tuesday, Gwinnett United in Drug Education Inc. was one of 106 organizations across the country who were named recipients of federal grants to fight youth substance abuse.
The U.S. Office of National Drug Policy announced its selection of the five-year Drug-Free Communities Support Program new and competing continuation grant recipients, including GUIDE, who will split $13.2 million to spend on efforts to deter kids from using illegal drugs, alcohol or tobacco or from abusing prescription medications.
GUIDE was picked on behalf of the Prevention Action Collaborative of Gwinnett.
“At a time when overdoses have reached an all-time high, it is important that we continue to invest in evidence-based prevention strategies,” said Regina LaBelle, Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy. “According to the most recent national evaluation, youth substance use significantly decreased in communities with DFC-funded coalitions.
"We know that delaying substance use until after adolescence significantly reduces the likelihood of developing a substance use disorder and that every dollar spent on effective school-based prevention programs returns $18 in averted medical costs and improved productivity. By investing in evidence-based strategies like this, we can continue to make progress.”
The grants are tied to the Biden administration's Drug Policy Priorities for Year One efforts to reduce youth substance abuse.
The administration's goal is to expand access to evidence-based prevention as well as treatment, harm reduction and recovery support services as part of its year-one priorities. At the same time, the administration also wants to reduce the illicit drug supply.
“With drug overdose deaths rising at an unprecedented rate, it is critically important that we take action to prevent substance use among youth,” U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Injury Prevention and Control Acting Director Christopher M. Jones said. “CDC remains committed to partnering with ONDCP to help local coalitions implement evidence-based solutions that support the health and future of our Nation’s communities.”
GUIDE was one of five groups in Georgia picked to receive grants. The others were Camden County Alliance and Resources Inc. in Kingsland, Fayette Alliance Connecting Together Our Resources Inc. in Fayetteville, the Union County Board of Education in Blairsville and Georgia Prevention Project in Cedartown.
The Office of National Drug Policy's announcement did not include details about how each grant recipient would use money from the grants they receive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.