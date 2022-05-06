When it comes to suicide in America and in Gwinnett County, the numbers are startling and sobering.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, nearly 46,000 people committed suicide in 2020, and a million more attempted suicide that year.
The numbers for Gwinnett County are also alarming. Amira Abdulhafid, program director for suicide prevention at Lawrenceville-based GUIDE Inc. (Gwinnett United in Drug Education), said that in 2017, there were nine deaths by suicide by Gwinnett residents age 10 through 24. In 2018 that number rose to 16, and in 2019 there were 20 young deaths by suicide.
“It did decrease in 2020 but we’ve already seen skyrocketing numbers,” said Abdulhafid, who has been with GUIDE since 2019. “We don’t have the exact data for 2021 yet, but the preliminary report shows a huge increase, due to the pandemic.
“Adolescence is such a transitional stage, (with young people) moving away from the family unit and trying to find their place in the world, and to do that they need to socialize. But they can’t do that now — everything that was normal has been taken away, and young people are not able to socialize or enjoy their hobbies. And if they feel fear or stress from family it can be very stressful for anybody. But it really hit adolescents hard.”
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and GUIDE is increasing its efforts to address suicide in the community. Founded in the mid-1980s in a joint effort by the Gwinnett County Board of Education and Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners to respond to underage drinking, GUIDE has grown to include positive youth development and leadership programs, and the prevention of drinking, smoking, vaping, drug use and suicide.
Armed with a five-year grant from the state’s Department of Behavior Health and Developmental Disabilities, GUIDE is working with young people in Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties in an effort to increase the number of suicide-prevention training sessions, recruit more “gatekeepers” trained in crisis management, and raise awareness and de-stigmatize mental health issues.
“That’s the biggest barrier, still,” said Abdulhafid of the stigma of mental health. “It’s gotten a lot better but it’s still a topic that people don’t want to cross, especially when you talk about suicide.”
GUIDE is also offering free training in the Youth Mental Health First Aid program, including what Abdulhafid termed as a “road map” for providing troubled young people “the reassurance, information and encouragement they need to get help – through self-help or through professional help.”
Abdulhafid added that she’s been pleased with the number of people signing up for Youth Mental Health First Aid, which has been offered since November 2020 and generally has training classes every other month.
“It’s definitely encouraging,” she said. “I’m seeing an uptick in registration numbers now.”
For more information on the suicide prevention programs and the Youth Mental Health First Aid program offered by GUIDE, visit www.guideinc.org or call 678-619-1954.
