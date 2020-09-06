Gwinnett residents are invited to participate in a community dialogue on suicide this week.
GUIDE Inc. will host a virtual “Let’s Talk About Suicide” community dialogue event from 4 until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day. Participants will be able to log in to the online event and hear from local experts, community members and high school students on the topics of suicide, prevention efforts and resources. There will also a question and answer session with the online audience.
“We are hopeful that the community dialogue begins an important discussion in Gwinnett that, coupled with other work GUIDE does year-round, leads to an increased level of awareness, breaking down the stigmas surrounding mental health and ultimately empowerment of community members to prevent suicide in Gwinnett,” GUIDE Suicide Prevention Program Coordinator Amira Abdulhafid said.
The event is free to participate in, but re-registration is required. Anyone interested in participating in the online forum can register at guideinc.org/talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.