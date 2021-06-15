Gwinnett County parents can log onto their computers or pull out their phones and learn about the dangers of vaping with their kids on Thursday night.
GUIDE Inc. and the American Heart Association are teaming up to host a virtual Vaping and Youth Community Dialogue from 7 until 8 p.m. on Thursday. Parents who want to participate in the dialogue are asked to text “NoVape” to 46839, or visit act.yourethecure.org/xiCooV7, to register for the online event.
“Hear from Gwinnett experts, students and school leaders about the dangers of vaping, see what products look like and discuss how we can work together to stop youth addiction to tobacco products,” organizers said in an announcement for the event.
The term “vaping” comes from the fact that it is part of electronic cigarette, also known as e-cigarette, use. People who use e-cigarettes are inhaling and exhaling the aerosol vapers products by the devices. Nicotine and added flavors are included in the aerosol vapers.
The American Heart Association said there is a key reason why parents should be concerned about vaping: it could potentially have greater negative impacts than cigarettes.
One stat the organization is highlighting in its promotions for the online community dialogue is that one vape could have as much nicotine in it as an entire package of cigarettes. In addition, the American Heart Association said e-cigarette use more than doubled among middle and high school students between 2017 and 2019.
Some of the concerns about that trend are the facts that nicotine can impact the development of an adolescent’s brain and that it could lead kids to eventually move onto tobacco products and cause them to develop “undesirable behaviors,” according to the American Heart Association.
The association has several resources available for parents, youth, school officials and health officials to educate them at bit.ly/3pWFm5w.
