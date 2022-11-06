While the build up to Tuesday’s general election has been dominated by stories about Georgia’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, Gwinnett County voters have several other decisions to make when they cast their ballots.
One of those decisions includes the future of the county’s special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, program.
A referendum on a six-year, $1.35 billion extension of the SPLOST split between Gwinnett’s county government and its cities will be one of the issues on the ballot.
Gwinnett County will receive 75% of the SPLOST funds while the county’s 16 cities will split the remaining 25%.
The county government’s portion of SPLOST is expected to pay for transportation projects, public safety facilities and equipment, a new police headquarters, a courthouse renovation, a renovation of the county’s animal welfare facility, parks facilities and equipment and senior services facilities.
Meanwhile, the portion of the funds that goes to the cities is expected to pay for a long list of projects, ranging from cultural and parking facilities in Lawrenceville, and transportation and recreation projects in Buford, to a major expansion of City Park in Lilburn, transportation projects in Snellville, public safety facilities in Suwanee and administrative and recreational facilities in Dacula.
In addition to the SPLOST decision, the general election ballot will include the governor’s race pitting Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, against Democratic Party nominee Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Party nominee Shane Hazel.
There is also the U.S. Senate race where Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, is facing Republican nominee Herschel Walker and Libertarian Party nominee Chase Oliver. Warnock won his seat in a 2021 special election runoff to fill the remaining two years on former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s unexpired term.
Warnock is now seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate.
Georgia’s other statewide officers are also up for election this year.
Republican Burt Jones is facing Democrat Charlie Bailey and Libertarian Ryan Graham in the lieutenant governor’s race while incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, is facing a re-election challenge from state Rep. Bee Nguyen, a Democrat, and Libertarian Ted Metz.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, is facing opposition to his re-election bid from state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat, and Libertarian Martin Cowen while Republican Tyler Harper, Democrat Nakita Hemingway and Libertarian David Raudabaugh are running for the open agriculture commissioner seat.
Incumbent Insurance Commissioner John King, a Republican, is facing an election challenge from Democrat Janice Laws Robinson for his seat. King was appointed to finish the unexpired term of former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck, and, if he is elected on Tuesday, he will become the first Latino to ever be elected to a constitutional office in Georgia.
Meanwhile, Republican and incumbent State School Superintendent, Richard Woods, is facing a re-election challenge from Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy.
The only other statewide office that will appear on the general election ballot is the open commissioner of labor race. Republican Bruce Thompson, Democrat William Bodie and Libertarian Emily Anderson are running for that office.
Gwinnett’s three congressional seats are being contested as well.
In the 7th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath,D-Ga., is making the leap from the 6th congressional District to face Republican Mark Gonsalves.
There have been rumblings of discontent from people in both political parties — including from state Rep. Donna McLeod, who was defeated by McBath in the Democratic primary in May — that McBath has not been present enough in Gwinnett since winning the primary. McBath did not participate in an Atlanta Press Club debate with Gonsalves last month, but did appear with Nguyen at a Get Out The Vote Rally in Norcross on Oct. 29.
The 7th District is mostly in Gwinnett County, with a small portion in north Fulton, and was drawn to be more Democrat-leaning as a result of redistricting in 2021.
Meanwhile, the 9th Congressional District, which now includes most of north Gwinnett as a result of redistricting, will feature U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., running against Democrat Mike Ford.
And, the 6th Congressional District — which includes a small portion of Gwinnett, around Sugar Hill, but is mostly in north Fulton, east Cobb, Forsyth and Dawson counties — pits Republican Rich McCormick and Democrat Bob Christian against each other in a district that is now heavily Republican-leaning after redistricting.
There are several state legislative races that will have to be decided on Tuesday as well. The majority of the 30 seats in Gwinnett County’s legislative delegation will be contested on the ballot in fact.
Democrats have made up a majority of Gwinnett’s legislative delegation for four years now, and the addition of five seats to the delegation during redistricting in 2021 may not shift that balance this year. Republicans are hopeful that they can pick up some additional seats in the delegation on Tuesday, however.
Some key races to watch include:
♦ State House District 105, where Democrat Farooq Mughal is facing Republican Sandra Donatucci — who was appointed to be the GOP nominee after the original Republican candidate withdrew in September — in an open race.
♦ State House District 106, where state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson, D-Snellville, faces a challenge from Preston Wrenn, who has described himself in videos on his campaign website as “an independent running as a Republican in this race.”
♦ State House District 108, where state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, is facing a challenge from former Lilburn Mayor Johnny Crist, who is the Republican nominee.
♦ State Senate District 7, where Democrat Nabilah Islam is running against Republican Josh McKay in an open race for a seat that was moved to Gwinnett from another part of Georgia during redistricting.
Meanwhile, two seats on the Gwinnett County board of commissioners are contested on the ballot. Republican John Sabic is facing Commissioner Ben Ku, a Democrat, in the District 2 race. Meanwhile, Commissioner Marlene Fosque, another Democrat, is facing a challenge from Republican Matthew Holtkamp in the District 4 race.
Four years ago, Ku and Fosque became the first Asian-American and African-American, respectively, to ever be elected to the county commission. They were also the first Democrats to serve on the board since the early 1980s.
