Gwinnett voters early voting October 2022

Gwinnett County voters cast their general election ballots at the county’s elections headquarters on the first day of early voting on Oct. 17.

 Photo: Curt Yeomans

While the build up to Tuesday’s general election has been dominated by stories about Georgia’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, Gwinnett County voters have several other decisions to make when they cast their ballots.

One of those decisions includes the future of the county’s special purpose local option sales tax, or SPLOST, program.

