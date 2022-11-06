Gwinnett County voters will pick two members of the county's Board of Commissioners this fall. Here is a look at the candidates for Commission…

Gwinnett County and its 16 cities will ask voters in November to extend the county's special purpose local option sales tax for another six years and collect an estimated $1.35 billion.

Gwinnett County and its 16 cities are moving forward with a referendum to extend the county's special purpose local option sales tax for another six years.

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors voted unanimously on Thursday to endorse passage of the upcoming special purpose local option sales tax referendum that will appear on Gwinnett County ballots this fall.

How the 2023 SPLOST funds are expected to be spent

Gwinnett voters will decide whether to approve the six-year, $1.35 billion 2023 SPLOST on Tuesday. Here is a breakdown of projects that officials from Gwinnett County government and the 16 city governments agreed to fund with the SPLOST:

• Gwinnett County: $736.3 million on transportation projects; $133.9 million on public safety facilities and equipment, $86.4 million earmarked for a new police headquarters; $108 million on recreational facilities and equipment; $12.5 million for a courthouse renovation; $5.2 million for a Animal Welfare facility renovation; and $4.7 million on senior services facilities.

• Auburn: $327,028 for recreational facilities and equipment as well as storm water improvements and transportation projects such as roads, streets and sidewalks.

• Berkeley Lake: $2.8 million for administrative facilities, public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment and transportation projects.

• Braselton: $5.7 million for transportation project as well as parks, trails and recreational facilities and equipment.

• Buford: $20.4 million for transportation and recreation projects.

• Dacula: $9.6 million for administrative facilities, public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment, transportation and sewer and water improvements.

• Duluth: $43.7 million for parking facilities, cultural facilities, administrative facilities, recreational facilities, public safety facilities and equipment, sewer projects and transportation projects.

• Grayson: $6.4 million for recreation facilities and equipment as well as transportation projects.

• Lawrenceville: $41.8 million for cultural and civic facilities, parking facilities, recreational facilities, utility infrastructure and transportation projects.

• Lilburn: $20.8 million for public safety facilities and equipment, recreation facilities and equipment and transportation projects.

• Loganville: $4.48 million for public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment, transportation projects and water and sewer capital improvements.

• Norcross: $24.2 million for administrative facilities, recreational facilities and equipment, transportation projects, including parking as well as roads, streets and bridges projects.

• Peachtree Corners: $57.8 million for transportation projects, administrative facilities and equipment and recreational and cultural facilities and equipment.

• Rest Haven: $29,128 for transportation projects.

• Snellville: $28.4 million for transportation projects, general obligation debt retirement, recreational capital projects and water and sewer capital projects.

• Sugar Hill: $34.6 million for capital outlay on cultural facilities and equipment, recreation facilities and equipment, transportation projects, utility infrastructure and equipment, administrative facilities and equipment, public safety facilities and equipment and parking facilities and equipment.

• Suwanee: $30.08 million for public safety facilities and equipment, recreational facilities and equipment and transportation projects