A student at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is getting some help to pay for some of their education.
GSMST student Samad Hakani recently won a first-place prize in the physical science category during the 59th annual National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium. The symposium’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — or STEM — competition is administered by the National Science Teaching Association and sponsored by the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy.
The symposium was held virtually in April.
“Our understanding of how to build and execute virtual programming has come light-years from our first virtual National event last April,” JSHS Project Manager Alexis Mundis said. “Through collaborative planning and integration of technology, we were able to provide a rich National event experience for National Finalists, mentors, and guests alike.”
Details on what the winning students research projects were was not released by officials from the symposium.
The competition is a place where high school students can present their own original scientific research and compete for scholarships and cash prizes. They must first present their research at regional competitions which colleges and universities in their region host.
The top five students in each region then had to make oral and poster presentations during the national symposium.
“I felt privileged to be able to honor the hard work and dedication these students have demonstrated in extraordinary times with a national event that was meaningful and memorable,” Mundis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.