Jehan Sheikh is no stranger to Gwinnett United in Drug Education, Inc. She has been part of GUIDE's Youth Advisory Board since 2019, helping create underage drinking prevention public service announcements among other work with the group.
That body work was honored when the senior at Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology was awarded the organization's inaugural Ellen Gerstein Scholarship — given in honor of the Gwinnett Coalition's longtime founding executive director.
Sheikh was awarded the $1,000 scholarship, as the board of directors recognized her "passion for contributing to the health and well-being of the community (that) exemplifies Gerstein’s legacy in Gwinnett."
“All the applicants for the scholarship were exceptional and made it very difficult to select a winner," said Gerstein, who retired from the Gwinnett Coalition in December and who is also a GUIDE board member. "They are all involved in our community and bring so many skills and talents to the field of prevention.
"Young leaders like these give me so much hope for our future. Jehan Sheikh stood out among the applicants because of her extraordinary commitment and leadership of bringing a youth voice to the field of substance abuse prevention
“I want to congratulate her on this special recognition in my name and legacy. I know she will be successful in her future and continue to make a difference.”
Sheikh has been a member of GUIDE’s Youth Advisory Board (YAB) since 2019 and has been involved in creating underage drinking prevention public service announcements, Red Ribbon Week projects, prescription drug abuse disposal education and the legislative breakfast event held in collaboration with the Gwinnett Youth Commission, GUIDE leaders said.
In 2020, Sheikh served on the GUIDE Board of Directors as a YAB representative and attended Substance Abuse Prevention Advocacy Day at the Capitol where she spoke to legislators about policies that would alleviate the opioid epidemic and promote responsible prescribed medication consumption in Gwinnett.
In 2021, Sheikh was elected by her fellow Youth Advisory Board members to serve as the YAB president. Since her election she has led the group's monthly meetings and represented the youth board in outside opportunities.
“Beyond helping my community, my experience with GUIDE has helped me empathize and connect with others more intimately," Sheikh said. "Through my meetings with local legislators, I learned that my community leaders were genuinely interested in my perspective.
"Through my meetings with my YAB peers and the GUIDE Staff, I gained more confidence in voicing my opinions and perspectives to others. It was through these experiences that I eventually found my voice and learned that my actions to help my community were not only valuable but also needed.”
“Jehan does not hesitate to step up and provide her perspective when planning prevention projects,” said Nykita Howell, the YAB Coordinator at GUIDE. “Without a doubt, Jehan is a leader in her community. There is no one more deserving of this scholarship.”
Sheikh plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall, exploring her interests in the visual arts, mathematics and pharmaceutical research.
Applications for the 2022 Ellen Gerstein Scholarship will be available at guideinc.org in April 2022. Those interested in contributing to funding the scholarship may donate at guideinc.org/donate and designate “Ellen Gerstein Scholarship.”
