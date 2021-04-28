Karyn Huang, a senior at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, is one of 25 students from across the country to earn a $40,000 College Board Opportunity Scholarship.
During a live segment on "Good Morning America" on March 31, the College Board surprised Huang, and the other 24 winners from across the country, with the news about the $40,000 scholarships for completing the college planning steps laid out in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program.
Research shows that completing specific steps can help clarify the complex college planning process, especially for low-income and first-generation students.
IV Bray, the principal at GSMST, says he and his staff are proud of Huang.
“For four years, Karyn has been ‘all in’ during her GSMST experience,” Bray said. “She has worked very hard in her required STEM curriculum, she has embraced many of the unique opportunities GSMST provides, and she has found great support and success in areas we need more girl excellence, including our curricular pillar of Emerging Technologies and our growing emphasis on Cyber Security. Karyn is now an exemplar for all current and future GSMST students.”
Huang earned a chance for the $40,000 Complete Your Journey scholarship by completing the six college planning steps laid out in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program. The six simple steps include actions all students can take to get into college, such as building a college list, filling out a FAFSA form, and applying to schools that are the right fit. Completing each step earns a chance for a $500 scholarship; completing all six earns students a chance to win $40,000 for their college education.
