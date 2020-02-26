Niche, a site that accumulates data on neighborhoods, schools and workplaces to present them as ranked lists and report cards, recently released its 2020 rankings of the top schools and school districts in Georgia.
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology was ranked as the No. 1 public school in Georgia and the No. 2 school in the state overall. Buford City Schools was ranked as the No. 1 school district in the Atlanta area and Gwinnett County Public Schools slotted in at No. 10.
School districts received grades in different categories — academics, diversity, teachers, college prep, sports, clubs and activities.
North Gwinnett High School was the only other Gwinnett school to be ranked in the top 10 public high schools in the Atlanta area.
Wesleyan School was the No. 11 private school in metro Atlanta, the top private school in Gwinnett.
Niche implements its online school reviews and data from sources including the U.S. Department of Education, Census and FBI into its ranking methodology to form algorithms that produce scores for several different categories. Data analysts weight factors and produce a an overall score. A "z-score" indicates the school's grade on an A-plus to D-minus scale.
Niche describes its own methodology on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.