Gwinnett County Public Schools announced that eight of its high schools ranked among the top 50 Georgia high schools with the highest SAT scores, with Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology leading the state with an average score of 1375.
North Gwinnett (No. 12), Gwinnett Online Campus (No. 26), Brookwood (No. 31), Peachtree Ridge (No. 35), Mill Creek (No. 37) Collins Hill (No. 45) and Parkview (No. 49) rounded out the district's schools in the top 50.
Gwinnett’s average composite score on the SAT was 1094. The district's average Evidenced-Based Reading and Writing score was 549 and the average mathematics score was 545. Scores range from 200 to 800 on each section and the highest possible composite score is 1600.
Three schools — Brookwood, Mill Creek and North Gwinnett — led the state with the most total test takers with 739, 675 and 634, respectively.
Seven GCPS high schools — Collins Hill, GOC, GSMST, North Gwinnett, Peachtree Ridge, Shiloh and South Gwinnett — showed increased scores.
Gwinnett’s SAT average is 55 points above the national average and 46 points above the Georgia average of 1048 for public school students. Gwinnett's average SAT score decreased, though, from last year.