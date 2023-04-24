For 25 years, a mystery concerning two sets of bones, both belonging to children, has lingered in Gwinnett County's cold case files.
Who were these children?
When did they die?
Why were their bones found in Norcross with a note for police asking that the remains be properly reposed?
And, why were tools used for burials in the early 20th century found with the bones?
Officials at the Gwinnett Medical Examiner's Office and private DNA testing laboratory, Othram Inc., are hoping genealogical testing will help them find answers to at least some of those questions.
"We are, in this case, actually pretty optimistic," Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office Forensic Tech Christina Pursley said.
"It's the one case that we have the most traction on right now, which is strange for us because we have other skeletal remains that were fully intact and have a cause of death and we haven't been able to get any identifying information on them. But, we have these partial remains that are old and they were able to get great DNA out of it."
The bones were found in boxes at the intersection of Buford Highway and Weaver Way in February 1998. There is no complete set of bones for either child, one of whom is believed to have been an infant and the other is believed to be a teenager.
The bones were exhumed legally, according to the letter found with the bones, from somewhere in south Georgia, but where is unknown.
Pursley said the bones likely weren't even meant to end up in Gwinnett County. She believed they were probably headed someplace else and ended up falling off a vehicle in the middle of Buford Highway by mistake.
"We only have three scene pictures, so it's mostly speculation, but it looks like the boxes was on a truck and were being moved somewhere, because they were scattered on the road. They're not really thrown or put there purposely," she said.
DNA testing has given one answer. It ruled out the possibility that the children were related. It has not helped to identify the gender or race of either child, however.
"Unfortunately, when we found the remains, they were only partial remains. I think the most intact part we had was a partial cranium so we weren't able to determine sex or race," Pursley said.
What officials working the cold case now believe is that the children died sometime in the early half of the 20th century, likely between 1900 and 1940, because of the burial tools found with the bones.
But, the DNA can be used in another way that could help identify the remains: genealogy.
And, that's where Othram comes in.
"Othram is purpose-built to identify either victims or perpetrators from crime scenes when there are no other leads, or no other evidence that could help with that identity," Othram Chief Development Officer Kristen Mittelman said.
DNA is used by genealogy websites such as Ancestry DNA and 23andMe to show how people are related to each other.
Mittelman said there are other genealogy databases available to law enforcement, such as DNA Solves, which can help accomplish a similar goal.
"It allows you to get relationships such as a fifth cousin, a sixth cousin, a fourth cousin, third cousin — really distant relationships because all of us are related to some degree," she said. "So you get these matches, and then you're able to know how far away each person is from all of these different matches.
"Our in-house genealogy team places that person back on a family tree. We go back to law enforcement with that investigative lead that we believe this person belongs in this family or this family ... And then law enforcement goes back to the families and asks if somebody is missing."
If someone is found to be missing, standard confirmatory DNA testing used to identify someone is then conducted.
This is one of the first cases that the Medical Examiner's Office has worked with the company on. There are two other cases the office and the company are working on.
And, the belief that the bones could belong to children who died nearly 100 years ago, or possibly even more than a century ago, is not daunting to Othram officials.
Mittelman said the company has been able to crack older cases.
"We've identified victims from all the way back to 1881 so far," she said. "Age of remains is not something that limits the technology."
In fact, some preliminary work has already pointed officials in the direction of a possible living relative, who lives in Maryland, for one of the children. That still doesn't help put a name to the remains, however.
"This person that we're talking to, her mom was adopted out of Georgia, so we're looking at the possibility that they may be siblings or cousins of hers," Pursley said.
But, the cost to perform the testing is not cheap and Othram has to fund its work on its own through crowdsourcing.
As a result, Othram is trying to raise money through DNASolves.com to cover the cost of the testing, which is about $7,500 per set of bones.
The fundraising profile for the infant can be found at dnasolves.com/articles/norcross-baby-doe-1987/. It has so far raised $420.
The fundraising profile for the teenager can be found at dnasolves.com/articles/norcross-teen-doe-1987/. It has so far raised $340.
"We just want to give these guys their names back. That's the biggest goal I think is to give them their names back and then find family that may have been looking for them all of this time and give them a little bit of closure," Pursley said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.