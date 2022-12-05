010Q7391.jpg

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Providence Group recently broke ground on the 2023 Atlanta St. Jude Dream Home, which will be located in Buford, and will be raffled off to raise money for the hospital.

 Special Photo

The ceremony welcomed the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to Atlanta for the first time and was attended by The Providence Group team, its subcontractors, local St. Jude donors, volunteers, sponsors and others.