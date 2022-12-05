St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Providence Group recently broke ground on the 2023 Atlanta St. Jude Dream Home, which will be located in Buford, and will be raffled off to raise money for the hospital.
The ceremony welcomed the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to Atlanta for the first time and was attended by The Providence Group team, its subcontractors, local St. Jude donors, volunteers, sponsors and others.
Tickets for the 2023 Atlanta St Jude Dream Home will be available for $100 each starting May 11, 2023, and will support cutting-edge children’s cancer research and world-class treatment by St. Just Children’s Research Hospital. The home will be raffled off on Aug. 3, 2023.
The 2023 Atlanta St. Jude Dream Home will be The Kincaid plan, which is an open concept, 2,500 square foot design with four-bedrooms and three-bathrooms. The home features a rear entry garage and side courtyard with private covered porch. The home is located at 1571 Buice Rd. in the Millcroft neighborhood, a gated, master-planned community.
“It is our honor to have been chosen as the builder of the first ever Atlanta St. Jude Dream Home,” said Warren Jolly, President of The Providence Group. “This is a wonderful opportunity for The Providence Group, our trade partners and our community to support the lifesaving work happening at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and make a difference to children and their families battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.”
